Crochet Joins Hendriks & Moncada on Rehab

May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet will begin a Major League Baseball rehab assignment with the Charlotte Knights starting tonight at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch of tonight's game is on tap for 6:35 p.m. against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). Tickets are available online at www.CharlotteKnights.com, in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office and by phone at 704-272-8282.

Crochet, 23, is currently on Chicago's 15-day Injured List (retroactive to March 27) as he recovers from left elbow surgery. Crochet, a first-round pick of the White Sox (11th overall) in the June 2020 First-Year Player Draft, missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. Most recently, Crochet made three appearances with Double-A Birmingham on this rehab assignment (3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO).

In addition, White Sox players Liam Hendriks and Yoán Moncada will also continue their rehab assignments with the Knights at Truist Field. Hendriks is expected to pitch again for the Knights on Wednesday at Truist Field. Both players began their rehab assignments with Charlotte at Gwinnett on Friday, May 5.

Hendriks, 31, was placed on Chicago's 15-day injured list on March 30 (retroactive to March 27) as he was undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. On April 20, he announced that he is cancer free after completing chemotherapy on April 5. Last season, Hendriks posted a 4-4 record with 37 saves and a 2.81 ERA in 58 games pitched (57.2 innings pitched) with the White Sox. He is a three-time American League All-Star (2019, 2021-22).

Moncada 27, is currently on Chicago's 10-day injured list (since April 11) with lower back soreness. This season, Moncada is hitting .308 (12-for-39) with four runs scored, four doubles, two home runs and five RBI in nine games with the White Sox.

Fans can listen to tonight's game live on www.CharlotteKnights.com with the "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and broadcaster Mike Pacheco on the call. The game can also be viewed live at www.milb.tv and the Bally Live app.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.