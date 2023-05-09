Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 vs. Worcester

May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (17-16) vs. Rochester Red Wings (11-20)

Tuesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Bryan Mata (0-2, 4.63) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (1-3, 6.46)

GOOD TO BE HOME: The Red Wings dropped a back-and-forth contest in the series finale against Scranton/WB, when the RailRiders surged back to score four in the 8th to win the Sunday matchup, 8-6...2B DARREN BAKER picked up a two-hit game in the loss, logging a double in what was his 15th multi-hit game of the season...1B MATT ADAMS launched his team-leading seventh homer of the year, and 3B JAKE ALU who came in as a defensive substitution, went 1-for-2 with a long ball of his own...despite going hitless, SS JETER DOWNS walked three times, collected an RBI and scored a run Sunday afternoon.

TIK TOK: Sunday's matchup featured five pitch clock violations including two from Red Wings' pitchers (Adon, Moreno)...

âSunday's game time of two hours 59 minutes ranks as the third longest 9-inning game this season for Rochester and their second-longest game away from Innovative Field.

MAJOR RED FLAG: For the first time all season, the Red Wings used three challenges in an ABS Challenge game, including two in one at-bat when C KEVIN PLAWECKI challenged a pair of calls in his ninth-inning at-bat...â

ââRochester went 1-for-3 with their challenges.

ââBecause of their successful challenge in the 9th inning, Rochester ended the game with one challenge remaining.

SWIPER WENT SWIPING: The Wings stole a season-high three bases Sunday afternoon, including a pair from SS JETER DOWNS and one from LF CODY WILSON, both bringing their season total to three...

âThree stolen bases are the third-highest total on the squad this season, with only RICHIE MARTIN (4) and DARREN BAKER (5) having swiped more bags.

BIG CITY BIG FLY: 1B MATT ADAMS logged his team-leading seventh homer of the year in the series finale, going 1-for-5...the lefty has hit all seven homers this year on the road, not having hit one in front of the Wings faithful...

âFour have come off right-handed pitchers and three have come against southpaws.

âWith the homer, Adams extended his hitting streak to eight games, the longest by a Red Wing this season.

BAKE ME A CAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER recorded another multi-hit game on Sunday afternoon against Scranton/WB...the lefty bat collected two hits and a run in his four at-bats and was the only player for Rochester with a multi-hit performance...this is Baker's 15th multi-hit game this season, his fourth in the series at SWB...

âHis 41 hits this season lead the team and ranks fourth in the International League, two behind the three-way tie for first.

WEARING THE LEFT HOOK: The Red Wings are now 0-9 when their opponents start a left-handed pitcher...in '22, Rochester posted a 19-28 record when their foe started a southpaw, including a 7-2 start going into May 9...

ââThe Wings have hit .272 (69-for-254) against lefties this year, recording five of their 28 homers off LHP...in '22, the Wings hit .261 (355-for-1358), with 39 of their 133 homers against left-handers.

HOME ALONE: C KEVIN PLAWECKI went 1-for-5 in the loss Sunday, extending his hitting streak to six games with his second-inning single...the Indiana native is hitting .261 (9-for-23) since 4/28, after collecting eight hits in his first 45 at-bats (.178) with Rochester.

NO NEW FRIENDS: Bill Wanless' Worcester Red Sox travel to Rochester with three former Wings on their squad...UTL DANIEL PALKA has played in 244 games with the Red Wings in his career, spanning across three seasons as recently as 2021...UTL NIKO GOODRUM played in 127 games with Rochester in 2017 and C CALEB HAMILTON appeared in 11 games during the 2019 season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.