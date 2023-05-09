Bisons Walk Off Winners Against Syracuse on Tuesday

May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons rallied several times on Tuesday night to outslug the Syracuse Mets and win 10-9 in extra innings at Sahlen Field.

Syracuse was able to open the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning for a 1-0 lead. The run came against Bisons starter Zach Thompson, who worked five innings for Buffalo and did not factor into the decision.

The Herd had their first answer of the night in the bottom of the second frame when an Otto Lopez RBI groundout scored Wynton Bernard to tie the game 1-1. Bernard led off the inning with a single, his first of four hits on the night.

Ernie Clement provided the power over the next two innings for Buffalo, belting home runs in back-to-back innings. His two-run homer in the bottom of the third came with no outs and extended the team's lead to 3-1. Syracuse scored three in the top of the fourth to re-gain the lead, 4-3.

Once again Clement was at the plate with Rafael Lantigua on base and hit a two-run home run that put Buffalo back in front, 5-4.

Syracuse would belt four home runs of their own in the loss. Mark Vientos' two-run homer in the top of the fifth gave the Mets another lead in the back and forth contest, this time 6-5. They would extend their advantage to 9-5 with three runs in the top of the eighth.

However, the Bisons would bring eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning and score four runs to tie the game 9-9. Spencer Horwitz drove in a run with an RBI single, while two batters later Bernard's fourth hit of the night was an RBI double that scored Horwitz.

Jackson Rees pitched a scoreless top of the ninth, while Luke Bard worked a perfect top of the tenth inning in extra innings to keep the game tied at nine.

Cameron Eden came off the bench and pinch ran for Horwitz in the bottom of the tenth, and Jordan Luplow delivered the game-winning base hit for the one-run victory.

The same two teams will meet on Wednesday night for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Yosver Zulueta is scheduled to start for Buffalo in the second game of a six-game series against Syracuse.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.