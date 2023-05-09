IronPigs Drop Series Opener to Redbirds

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Despite Weston Wilson homering for the second straight game, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-16) dropped their series opener to the Memphis Redbirds (21-13), 6-3, on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

Jordan Walker walked with one out in the second and after a groundout, Oscar Mercado doubled him home for the first run of the game.

Memphis kicked the game open in the fifth. Three straight walks opened the inning and compounded with four wild pitches allowed all three walks to score. A fourth walk in the inning was brought in to score later in the frame on an Ivan Herrera RBI double to make it 5-0 Memphis.

Irving Lopez stretched the Memphis lead to 6-0 in the sixth with an RBI double of his own.

Down to their final out, the 'Pigs showed some fight as Simon Muzziotti legged out an infield single. Jake Cave then doubled him before Wilson walloped a two-run homer, his team leading eighth of the season, bringing the final score to 6-3.

Michael McGreevy (2-0) collected the win for Memphis by throwing six shutout innings. He allowed six hits and a walk, striking out five.

Michael Plassmeyer (1-3) suffered the loss for Lehigh Valley. He allowed one run on two hits and two walks, striking out five over four innings.

Muzziotti finished the game 3-for-5, extending his hitting streak to 11 games and is now 24-for-47 (.510) during that stretch.

The IronPigs take on the Redbirds again on Wednesday, May 10 at 6:35 p.m. in game two of the series.

