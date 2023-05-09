Autograph Session Plus Picnic Prepared by Mookie Wilson's Legacy Catering

The Norfolk Tides today announced that former Tide and World Series winner Mookie Wilson will visit Harbor Park on Sunday, May 21 as the Tides take on the Syracuse Mets. Fans will have several opportunities to meet Wilson on Sunday, May 21. Wilson's catering company, Legacy Catering, will put on a special VIP Picnic, serving their food in the picnic area from 11:30 am to 1:00 p.m. Fans attending the special VIP Picnic will meet Wilson and enjoy delicious food, made by Mookie himself. Following a pre-game ceremony inducting Wilson into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine, Wilson will sign autographs on the concourse following the start of the game.

After his retirement, Mookie and his family founded Legacy Catering in 2022, a catering company that cooks and serves the family's recipes of traditional Southern food. When Legacy Catering comes to Harbor Park, they will serve Pulled Pork BBQ, Grilled Chicken Leg Quarters/Winglets, Smoked Sausage, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans and Carrot Sticks. Catering will cost $48 per person (including ticket) or $35 if a ticket for that day has already been purchased. Click here to purchase the package.

Wilson played for the Tidewater Tides in three separate seasons: two full seasons in 1979 and 1980, then in nine games in 1986 on an injury rehab assignment. In 282 career games with the Tides, he hit .280 with 180 runs, 34 doubles, 24 triples, nine home runs, 84 RBI and 103 stolen bases. He's the franchise leader in triples, while ranking third in stolen bases and tied for tenth in runs scored with Clint Hurdle. He's one of eight Tides to play at least 140 games in a season and owns the single-season triples record with 14 in 1980.

In his Major League career, Wilson played in 12 seasons from 1980 - 1991. He played for the New York Mets from 1980 - 1989 before being traded midseason to Toronto on July 31, 1989. Wilson would play with Toronto through the end of 1989 - 1991 before he retired. He played 1403 career games, batting .274 with 227 doubles, 71 triples, 67 home runs, 438 RBI and 327 stolen bases.

