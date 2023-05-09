Mud Hens Fall in Series Opener in Iowa

The Toledo Mud Hens took a trip to Iowa to take on the Cubs to start the series and lost 6-1.

Kyle Hendricks made a rehab appearance for the Cubs in the series opener against the Mud Hens. To start the game Hendricks retired the Mud Hens in order to begin the game.

Reece Olson started the game on the mound for the Mud Hens. After giving up a one out single to Jack Slaughter, Donny Sands would fire a missile down to second base to catch Slaughter stealing for the second out of the inning. Olson would then work around a two out double from Mike Tauchman by recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Henricks continued into the second inning after recording one out, Donny Sands roped a double out to right field for the first hit of the day for the Mud Hens. Unfortunately for the Mud Hens, Hendricks would retire the next two batters to leave Sands stranded at second and retire the side.

Olson settled into the game in the second inning. Taking down the Cubs one-two-three to end the second inning.

In the top of the third inning, Micheal Papierski slashed a one out single to center field, but once again Hendricks would retire the next two batters to strand another Mud Hens base runner and keep the Hens off the board.

Sergio Alcantra got things going for the Cubs in the bottom of the third inning after a leadoff single. Olson then walked the next batter Dom Nunez to put runners on first and second with no outs. Darius Hill hit a double off the left field wall to score Alcantra for the games first run. Olson would then record a strikeout, but then walk Mike Tauchman to load the bases with one out. Nelson Velasquez hit a fly ball out to right field that was caught by Jonathan Davis, then Davis threw a laser to home-late to throw out the runner trying to take home to end the inning.

Hendricks flew by the fourth inning, retiring the Mud Hens in order for the third time in four innings.

In the home half of the fourth inning, Edwin Rios leadoff the inning with a double to right field. A passed ball allowed Rios to advance to third with no outs. David Bote hit a RBI-single to score to score Rios and grow the Cubs lead to 2-0. The next batter Jared Young walked to put runners on first and second. Sergio Alcantra grounded into a force out that put runnners on the corners with one out. Olson then recorded a strikeout for the second out. Darius Hill drew a walk to load the bases with two outs for the Cubs. Jake Slaughter singled to centerfield with the bases loaded to score two more Cub base runners and make it a 4-0 Cubs lead. This marked the end of Reece Olson's day who was replaced by Braden Bristo who escaped the inning because Donny Sands throughout a Cub trying to steal second base.

Kyle Hendricks pitched his fifth and final inning for the Iowa Cubs, retiring the mud hens in order once again and finishing his day going five innings on 61 pitches and allowing no runs.

Iowa continued to put runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mike Tauchman drew a walk to leadoff the inning for the Cubs, the next batter Nelson Velasquez hit a single to right field to put runners on first and second. Bristo recorded a strikeout then a groundout that moved the runners to second and third with two outs. Jared Young singled on a ground ball to right field that scored two more Cub runs to grow the lead to 6-0. Bristo then recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Codi Heuer entered the game in the Top of the sixth inning who replaced Kyle Hendricks. Heuer record the first two outs via the strikeout, then walked Andre Lipcius on four pitches. After the walk Heauer was replaced on the mound by Jeremiah Estrada who pitched to one batter and recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Matt Wisler replaced Brade Bristo in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Mud Hens. Darius Hill hit leadoff single for the Cubs. Wisler retired the next two Cub batters then walked Nelson Valesquez with two outs to put runners on first and second. Edwin Rios hit a sharp line drive to right field but it was caught by Jonathan Davis to end the Inning.

The Mud Hens tried to get on the board in the top of the seventh inning after a one out walk to Donny Sands. Then with two outs in the inning Jonathan Davis hit a two out double to put runners on second and third. Estrada recorded the final out via a ground ball hit by Jermaine Palacios.

Sam Clay replaced Matt Wisler on the mound to pitch the bottom of the seventh inning. Clay recorded a one-two-three seventh inning to take the game to the eighth inning.

In the top of the eighth inning Anthony Kay replaced Jeremiah Estrada on the mound for the Cubs. Parker Meadows hit a one single to get on base for the heart of the Mud hens batting order. Andre Lipcius hit a ground ball into a force out that lead to Meadows being out at second. Lipcius advanced to second on defensive indifference. Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a two out single to centerfield to score Lipcius and score the Mud Hens first run of the game for the Mud Hens.

Miguel Diaz pitched the eighth inning for the Mud Hens and retired the side in order making it a 6-1 lead going to the ninth inning.

The Mud Hens went down in order to end the game and the Cubs took game one of the series opener 6-1.

Notables:

Parker Meadows: 1-3

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-4, 1RBI

Jonathan Davis: 1-4, 2B

Sam Clay: 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K

