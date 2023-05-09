Memphis Takes Series Opener at Lehigh Valley

May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game series at the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with a 6-3 victory on Tuesday.

Michael McGreevy (2-0) made his third start with Memphis this season and continued a great start to his Triple-A career. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowed five hits, walked one and struck out five.

At the plate, Memphis stayed patient. Redbirds batters drew 12 walks on the day, led by first baseman Luken Baker's three. Five batters posted a multi-walk day as Memphis scored its six runs on five hits. Three of the team's runs scored via wild pitch. In total, all nine of the Redbirds starting batters reached base safely and six reached base multiple times.

After loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, relief pitcher Ryan Loutos got himself out of the jam. The right-handed pitcher used a popout and a double play to escape the inning unscathed. Lehigh Valley threatened a comeback in the ninth, as the IronPigs scored three runs against Kodi Whitley.

The Redbirds (21-13) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 15 to begin a 12-game homestand. You can find more information on upcoming promotions at AutoZone Park here.

About Memphis Redbirdsâ¯

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis owns four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since the team's affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.â¯

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.