Knights Fall to Bulls 5-3 in Tuesday's Opener
May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 5-3 on Tuesday night at Truist Field.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada continued his major league rehab assignment and launched a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 1-1. The home run was his second in as many games with the Knights. Moncada, who began his rehab assignment on Friday at Gwinnett, went 3-for-3 on Tuesday night.
Charlotte outfielder Oscar Colás made his 2023 Truist Field debut and launched his first home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Knights added one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Sebastián Rivero groundout.
The Knights rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning and loaded the bases against the Durham bullpen. With the bases loaded and two outs, Colás struck-out to end the game. In all, the Knights recorded nine hits in Tuesday's opener.
RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-2, 4.83) started for Charlotte and was charged with the loss after he allowed five runs on six hits over five innings. The Charlotte bullpen was sharp in relief, holding the Bulls scoreless over the four innings. Chicago White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet tossed a scoreless inning in his first game on his major league rehab assignment. Additionally, RHP Bryan Shaw also tossed a shutout inning. Shaw, who was added to Charlotte's roster before the game, fanned two batters on Tuesday.
The Knights will continue the six-game home series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) on Wednesday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game two on Wednesday from Truist Field is set for 6:35 p.m.
