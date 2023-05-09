May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-12) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (18-14)

Tuesday - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 20.77) vs. RHP Reese Olson (1-2, 9.64)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and Toledo will kick off their first series of the season tonight. Kyle Hendricks is expected to take the mound for the I-Cubs in his third MLB rehab start. He started the season on the Injured List with a right capsular tear and started his rehab on April 27. In his two starts, Hendricks has combined for 4.1 innings allowing 10 runs on eight hits. He's struck out six, walked four and holds a 20.77 ERA. Tonight will mark his first career start against Toledo. Reese Olson gets the starting nod for the Mud Hens. The righty is 1-2 with a 9.64 ERA through six starts this season. 2023 marks Olson's first season at Triple-A, he made his debut on April 1 where he went 2.0 innings allowing three runs on two hits. He recorded his first win in his last outing on May 3. He spun 5.0 innings, his longest outing of the season, struck out four, walked three and gave up three runs on five hits. The Georgia native has collected 21 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. Olson has recorded a season-high six strikeouts in two games this year.

HE JUST KEEPS SLAUGHTERING: Jake Slaughter continues to get hotter and hotter for Iowa. It all started on April 23 at Buffalo with a two-hit game. He went on to record a hit in 10 straight, the second longest streak of the year for the I-Cubs. In that stretch, Slaughter hit .385 with 12 runs, four doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI. While that hit streak ended in game two of last Saturday's doubleheader, Slaughter was back to business on Sunday. He launched a three-run homer in the top of the ninth, his sixth in the last 10 games. The Louisiana native quickly moved into the team lead in multiple categories: 2B (7), HR (6), RBI (29), SLG (.620) and OPS (1.007). He ranks in the top 10 of the International League in some of those as well: RBI (7th), SLG (7th) and OPS (9th). Slaughter's game has extended beyond just hitting this season as well. He is 5-for-5 stealing bases and boasts a .984 fielding percentage with just one error this season.

SWEET, SWEET MEMORIES: The last time Toledo and Iowa faced off came in the last game of the 2022 regular season on Sept. 28 and boy was it a memorable one for the I-Cubs. Iowa trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, it was a relatively quiet day for both offenses. Former I-Cub Alexander Canario got the rally started tying the game with a solo home run. A hit-by-pitch put the winning run on base for Iowa. Jared Young called game with a two-run shot to center field. There was no sweeter way to end the season than with a walk-off home run. Well, for Iowa at least.

MOREL ON THE MOVE: After a stellar first month in Iowa, Christopher Morel was called up to Chicago on May 8. Morel's call up to the big leagues comes shortly after Minor League Baseball named the 23-year-old as the International League Player of the Month for April. Morel slashed .356/.456/.828 and led all minor league hitters in home runs (11). He led the International League in RBI (26), runs scored (25), total bases (72), slugging percentage (.828) and OPS (1.284). In the month of April, Morel also ranked fourth in doubles (8) and sixth in average (.356), hits (31) and on-base percentage (.456). The Dominican Republic national had an 11-game hitting streak from April 8 - 22, hitting .364 (16-for-44) with five doubles, six home runs and 12 runs batted in over that span. In his 22 games played in April, Morel recorded two or more hits in nine of those games, including a four-hit game on April 27.

SERIES DROPPED: For the first time this season, the I-Cubs suffered a series loss as they dropped four out of six games last week on the road in Columbus. The Clippers earned a bit of payback against the I-Cubs as Iowa recorded a three-game sweep over Columbus on Opening Weekend. With the Clippers taking the final three games of last weeks series, Iowa is also currently on its longest losing streak of the season.

AGAINST TOLEDO: Tonight marks Iowa and Toledo's first of 12 scheduled contests in 2023. The Mud Hens lead the all-time series 21-12. They lead in games at Principal Park 12-9 as well. Iowa enters the series on a one-game win streak dating back to the final game of last season.

SHORT HOPS: The I-Cubs have recorded at least one RBI in every game this season, which is the longest active streak in the International League...Iowa's six-game series this week is the only full home stand in the month of May with just two other home games coming on May 30-31.

International League Stories from May 9, 2023

