Louisville Edges Clippers
May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
Trailing 9-6 in the ninth, Louisville scored four runs on three hits and four walks to complete the late rally, winning 10-9 in walk off fashion.
Elly De La Cruz led the Bats at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, one from each side of the plate, a double, four RBI and two runs. De La Cruz also drew an RBI walk to secure the walk off win for Louisville.
Matt McLain, Michael Siani and Chuckie Robinson all turned in two-hit nights, combining for five RBI and three runs.
Tayron Guerrero (1.0ip), Ricky Karcher (1.2ip) and Daniel Duarte (W, 0.1ip) combined to throw the final three innings of the game, shutting out the Clippers while giving up just two hits while striking out four.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 10, 11:05 am E.T. (vs. Columbus Clippers, Triple-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 9, 2023
- Louisville Edges Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Walk Off Winners Against Syracuse on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Blast Woo Sox, 7-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- Fitzgerald Homers as WooSox Fall to Red Wings 7-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Drops Series Opener at Buffalo, 10-9, in Ten Innings on Tuesday - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Defeat Storm Chasers in 14-2 Victory - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Blown Out 14-2 by RailRiders in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bulls Blast Past Knights 5-3 - Durham Bulls
- Get Buy-One/Get-One Free Tickets with Used Equipment Drive Donation on May 13. - Buffalo Bisons
- ABS Challenge System Starts Friday at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Indianapolis Indians (15-17) at St. Paul Saints (18-13) - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Drop Series Opener to Redbirds - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Popular On-Air Personalities Tom Caron and Lou Merloni Headline "Framingham Night" April 27 - Worcester Red Sox
- Memphis Takes Series Opener at Lehigh Valley - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 9, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Autograph Session Plus Picnic Prepared by Mookie Wilson's Legacy Catering - Norfolk Tides
- Marlins' Chargois Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.