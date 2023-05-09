Louisville Edges Clippers

Trailing 9-6 in the ninth, Louisville scored four runs on three hits and four walks to complete the late rally, winning 10-9 in walk off fashion.

Elly De La Cruz led the Bats at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, one from each side of the plate, a double, four RBI and two runs. De La Cruz also drew an RBI walk to secure the walk off win for Louisville.

Matt McLain, Michael Siani and Chuckie Robinson all turned in two-hit nights, combining for five RBI and three runs.

Tayron Guerrero (1.0ip), Ricky Karcher (1.2ip) and Daniel Duarte (W, 0.1ip) combined to throw the final three innings of the game, shutting out the Clippers while giving up just two hits while striking out four.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, May 10, 11:05 am E.T. (vs. Columbus Clippers, Triple-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

