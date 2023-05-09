SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 9, 2023

May 9, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (12-19) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (14-19)

Game 34 | Home Game 16 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (2-2, 6.49) vs LHP Drew Parrish (1-1, 4.50)

STARTING 9 SUCCESSFUL - In Sunday's win over Rochester, everyone in the starting lineup reached base successfully. Jamie Westbrook and Ben Rortvedt walked while the other players recorded at least one hit. Five players had a multi-hit contest including three each from Billy McKinney and Franchy Cordero.

FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will see the Omaha Storm Chasers at PNC Field for the first time in 33 years. The last time these two teams met up in Moosic was in 1990. The two teams faced each other last season at Werner Park, where the six-game series was split three apiece.

CHALLENGE CHECK- The home team has made 14 challenges through the first six games of the system. Only two were correct challenges that became overturned and retained. Sean Boyle recorded the first correct one in the first game with the new opportunity. In Sunday's contest, Greg Weissert was correct in belief that ball one was in fact strike three in the ninth inning. The RailRiders have had a variety of players utlitze them all throughout the contest.

CHAPPY TIME- Andres Chaparro homered for the ninth time this season, tying Jake Bauers team-high last week. Chaparro also leads the team in RBIs with 22.

CALHOUN CAN HIT - Veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun was added to the RailRiders roster on Tuesday, getting the call up from the Florida Complex League. Calhoun was signed by New York on April 20th after spending Spring Training with the Seattle Mariners. He has had four multi-hit games and a home run against Rochester last week batting .474. He also made two starts in right field and one in right. Calhoun was drafted and spent the majority of his Major League career (2012-2019) with the Los Angeles Angels. He also played for the Diamondbacks and the Rangers.

HOMER HEAVEN -The RailRiders are tied for 4th in all of Minor League Baseball with 46 total home runs. Thirteen total players have hit long balls this season including nine each from Jake Bauers and Andres Chaparro.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- On May 4, Andres Chaparro turned 24 years old and the RailRiders will celebrate five more birthdays to come this May. Mitch Spence turns 26 on 5/6. Deivi Garcia turns 24 on 5/19. DJ Snelten turns 31 on 5/29, while Elijah Dunham turns 25 the same day. Matt Bowman turns 32 on 5/31.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

