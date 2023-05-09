Fitzgerald Homers as WooSox Fall to Red Wings 7-3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Thanks to six runs over the first three innings, the Rochester Red Wings (12-20) took the first game of the six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox (17-17) by a 7-3 final on Tuesday night.

Bryan Mata exited the game three batters into the third inning with apparent discomfort. The right-hander went 2.1 innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits. Mata walked three and struck out five.

The Red Wings scored three runs in the first. Travis Blankenhorn doubled in the game's first run. A second run scored on an error, and Rochester's third run came in on a Wilson Garcia single.

Matt Adams hit an RBI single in the second to put Rochester on top 4-0.

Two more runs scored for Rochester in the third, as Richie Martin singled in a pair to make it 6-0.

Rochester starter Cory Abbott took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but Greg Allen led off the frame with a double to right. He stole third and then scored on a Ronaldo Hernandez groundout to make it a 6-1 game.

The Red Wings got that run back in the sixth as Blankenhorn doubled in his second run of the game.

In the eighth, the WooSox scored on a Jorge Alfaro fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Ryan Fitzgerald hit his third home run of the year in the ninth. Fitzgerald has driven in 12 runs over his last 11 games.

The WooSox continue their series with the Red Wings tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

