Red Wings Blast Woo Sox, 7-3

The Rochester Red Wings took on the Worcester Red Sox in the opener of their six-game set Tuesday night, a game in which they collected seven runs on nine hits, securing the 7-3 win.

Rochester got on the board early in the home half of the first, as 3B CARTER KIEBOOM **doubled on a line drive to left field in his first at bat with the Wings this season. LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN* and DH *WILSON GARCIA* followed suit, recording an RBI double and an RBI single, in consecutive at-bats. The Wings' scoring continued in the next two innings, putting up one run in the second on a 1B *MATT ADAMS* RBI-single, and two in the third on SS *RICHIE MARTIN'S **RBI-knock, to give the Wings a 6-0 lead.

RHP *CORY ABBOTT *(2-3, 5.46) started on the mound for Rochester, picking up his second win and first quality start of the year. The California native worked six innings of one run ball, allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts. This was Abbott's second straight start that he carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning (4/28).

Red Wings pitching held the Woo Sox scoreless until an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth cut the lead to five. Rochester added an insurance run in the sixth, with LF* TRAVIS BLANKENHORN* recording his second double and RBI of the night. LHP ALBERTO BALDONADO, LHP ANTHONY BANDA, and RHP TYLER DANISH followed in relief, covering the final three frames. Worcester starting pitcher Bryan Mata took the loss for the Woo Sox.

Starter RHP *CORY ABBOTT *was named the Diamond Pro Player of the Game after throwing six-innings of one-run ball while collecting nine strikeouts. The veteran right-hander has now allowed just one earned run while striking out 21 batters over his last 11.2 inning pitched (two outings).

Rochester will look to take game two of the series with RHP *WILY PERALTA *(0-2, 5.89) making his sixth start of the season who will oppose Red Sox LHP Matt Dermody (1-1, 4.70) making his fifth start of the year. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

