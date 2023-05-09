Jacksonville Falls to Norfolk in Series Opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Norfolk Tides, 10-2, from 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

The Tides (25-8) got off to a hot start at the plate, putting up seven runs in the opening frame. Colton Cowser led the inning off with a double and Connor Norby laced a single off Jacksonville (17-15) starter Jeff Lindgren (3-2). Cowser scored on an error to plate the first run of the game before Jordan Westburg launched a three-run home run over the left field wall, putting the Tides ahead by four. Then, a pair of doubles and a walk yielded another run. A bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly extended the Norfolk led to seven.

The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board in the second inning against Norfolk starter Noah Denoyer. Jacob Amaya walked, and Austin Allen knocked a double to right field before a fielding error plated Amaya and Allen, cutting into the Tides' lead 7-2.

Norfolk added to their lead in the third inning. Shayne Fontana walked and swiped second before Cowser walked to put two on for Josh Lester, who tripled, plating Fontana and Cowser and extending the lead to 10-2.

Jacksonville and Norfolk continue their series Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. LHP Sean Nolin (1-0, 3.24) will be starting for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Tides will counter with LHP DL Hall (0-1, 3.38). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

