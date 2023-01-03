Pittsburgh Recalls Dustin Tokarski

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

Defenseman Kris Letang's status has been designated as non-roster while he is away from the team.

Tokarski, 33, has suited up for 18 games with WBS this season, going 8-6-4 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and one shutout.

His goals-against average and save percentage both rank fifth in the AHL. Tokarski won his 200th career AHL game on Nov. 25 against Lehigh Valley, becoming just the 16th netminder in league history to accomplish this feat.

Last season, Tokarski had a career year with the Buffalo Sabres, appearing in 29 games, going 10-12-5 with a 3.27 goals-against average and one shutout. His 10 wins and one shutout (tied) were both career bests.

The 6-foot, 198-pound netminder has 76 games of NHL experience over parts of eight seasons split between Tampa Bay, Montreal, Anaheim and Buffalo where he's gone 22-32-12 with a 2.14 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and 2 shutouts. He also has five games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience with the Canadiens in 2014.

Tokarski has played parts of 13 seasons in the American Hockey League with WBS, Norfolk, Syracuse, Hamilton, St. John's, San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Charlotte, Rochester, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In 381 AHL games, he's gone 201-127-34 with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and 28 shutouts. The 2014 AHL All-Star is also a two-time Calder Cup Champion with Norfolk (2012) and Charlotte (2019).

Prior to his professional career, the native of Watson, Saskatchewan, won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2009 World Junior Championships. He also enjoyed a three-year career in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs, where he won a WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2008.

Tokarski was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round (122nd overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is home for three games this week (Wed. vs. Charlotte; Fri. vs. Charlotte; Sat. vs Hartford).

