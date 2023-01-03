10 January Home Games Open this Weekend

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, open 10 January home games with a weekend of action against the Colorado Eagles Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. from Tucson Arena.

The visit will mark the only appearance this year for the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Friday begins with Health and Wellness Night which will feature the first opportunity for Roadrunners fans to do Yoga on the ice before the game with Ashlee McDougall from Yoga Loft Tucson at 4 p.m. Each ticket purchased in the offer will include: entry to the yoga class, a ticket to the hockey game and participants will be entered into a drawing to win exclusive prizes from Lululemon!

Saturday is Whiskey and Wings from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. with Tucson favorites on hand that include: ATL Wings, Charly's BBQ & Grill, Horseshoe Grill, Trident Grill, Union and Savor from Tucson Arena. The Whiskey and Wings package that includes a game ticket can be purchased.

Other games in January include the below with more information available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

Tuesday, January 10; 6:30 p.m. Vs Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Half Priced Tickets in select sections

$2 Draft Beers, $2 Popcorn

Wednesday, January 11; 6:30 p.m. Vs Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Kids Under 12 admitted free with paying adult at arena box office

Friday, January 20; 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

El Lazo de Tucson Presented by the City of Tucson

El Polvo Bobbleheads courtesy of KOLD 13

Dusty's Cheering Section Unveiled

Saturday, January 21; 7 p.m. Vs Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Harry Potter Night

Tuesday, January 24; 6:30 p.m. Vs Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)

Half Priced Tickets in select sections

$2 Draft Beers, $2 Popcorn

Wednesday, January 25; 6:30 p.m. Vs Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)

Kids Under 12 admitted free with paying adult at arena box office

Saturday, January 28; 7 p.m. Vs Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)

Star Wars Night Presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass

Sunday, January 29; 4 p.m. Vs Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks)

Arizona Coyotes Day

Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs include four tickets, four hats and a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.