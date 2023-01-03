Bruins Buzz - January 3

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







ROAD POINTS

The Providence Bruins took four of a possible six points last week, capping off 2022 with a bang. They fell to the Bears 1-0 on Dec. 28, sparking the offense to score four goals in each of the next two games to defeat the Penguins and the Bears again both by 4-3 scores. Oskar Steen notched a goal and two assists in the win over the Penguins, while Luke Toporowski posted a goal and assist in the win over the Bears on New Years Eve.

WAGS ON WINS

"It was big for us. We were kind of in a rut for four or five games. To win those games was really big for us and for our confidence going into the week. " -Chris Wagner

TOP LINE SHAKE UP

Head Coach Ryan Mougenel tried multiple different combinations after Fabian Lysell left to play in the World Junior Championships, ultimately deciding on the combination of Wagner, Lettieri, and Steen. The top line posted a combined seven points in the last two wins.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will play two of three games on the road this week, beginning with the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday and Saturday, both at 7:00 PM. The team closes the week with a home game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion against the Utica Comets on Sunday at 3:05 PM. You can catch the games live on AHLTV, or follow the action on live Twitter @AHLBruins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.