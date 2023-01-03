Bruins Buzz - January 3
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
ROAD POINTS
The Providence Bruins took four of a possible six points last week, capping off 2022 with a bang. They fell to the Bears 1-0 on Dec. 28, sparking the offense to score four goals in each of the next two games to defeat the Penguins and the Bears again both by 4-3 scores. Oskar Steen notched a goal and two assists in the win over the Penguins, while Luke Toporowski posted a goal and assist in the win over the Bears on New Years Eve.
WAGS ON WINS
"It was big for us. We were kind of in a rut for four or five games. To win those games was really big for us and for our confidence going into the week. " -Chris Wagner
TOP LINE SHAKE UP
Head Coach Ryan Mougenel tried multiple different combinations after Fabian Lysell left to play in the World Junior Championships, ultimately deciding on the combination of Wagner, Lettieri, and Steen. The top line posted a combined seven points in the last two wins.
UP NEXT
The Providence Bruins will play two of three games on the road this week, beginning with the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday and Saturday, both at 7:00 PM. The team closes the week with a home game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion against the Utica Comets on Sunday at 3:05 PM. You can catch the games live on AHLTV, or follow the action on live Twitter @AHLBruins.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023
- Special $2 Beer Wednesday Night at 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls Release Garrett Metcalf from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with TOMRA for Crunch Month - Syracuse Crunch
- Bruins Buzz - January 3 - Providence Bruins
- Pittsburgh Recalls Dustin Tokarski - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brink Activated, Lycksell Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Team up with Versiti Blood Center for Blood Drive at Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Open the New Year with Battle against Utica Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Springfield's Will Bitten Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- T-Birds' F Will Bitten Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Chad Yetman to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Fall Short against Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- New Year Begins with Three-Straight Home Games for Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Blues Sign G Joel Hofer to Two-Year Contract Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Florida Recalls Givani Smith - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Jumping into January - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kids Are Free Tonight as Hogs Battle Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Push Streak to Five with Win over Calgary - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.