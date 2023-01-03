Blues Sign G Joel Hofer to Two-Year Contract Extension

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed goaltender Joel Hofer to a two-year, one-way contract extension with an annual-average value (AAV) of $775,000.

Hofer, 22, was drafted by the Blues in the fourth round, 107th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. This season, the 6'5, 179-pound goaltender has appeared in 22 games for the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting a 10-8-4 record while his .922 save percentage and his 2.39 goals-against average rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in the AHL overall.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba, native has played in a total of 72 career AHL regular-season games, accumulating a 32-29-15 record along with a 2.84 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and four shutouts. Hofer has gone 1-1-0 in two career starts with the Blues, including a 23-save win in his NHL debut on November 4, 2011 in San Jose.

