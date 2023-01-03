Belleville Sens Sign Forward Chad Yetman to Professional Tryout Offer

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of forward Chad Yetman to a professional tryout offer.

The 22-year-old native of Ajax, Ontario has skated in 24 games this season with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, notching 28 points (14 goals and 14 assists) and a plus-17 rating.

No stranger to the American Hockey League, Yetman has made 36 career appearances with the Rockford IceHogs and Cleveland Monsters, recording 11 points (three goals and eight assists) with a plus-3 rating.

Prior to turning professional, Yetman had a successful Ontario Hockey League career south of the border with the Erie Otters, tallying 147 points (73 goals, 74 assists) over 185 career contests. Other career highlights include being selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Senators are back in action tomorrow against the Rochester Americans, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. (ET) from Blue Cross Arena.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office, with more information on group experiences, promotional packs and more available on the Belleville Sens website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.