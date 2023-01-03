Texas Claims Point to Extend Streak in OT Loss in Rockford
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Rockford IceHogs' Dylan Sikura and Texas Stars' Ben Gleason on game night
(Texas Stars, Credit: Todd Reicher)
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 4-3 in overtime to the Rockford IceHogs Tuesday night at the BMO Center.
Rockford kicked off the scoring in the opening period when Luke Philp chipped the puck up and over Anton Khudobin from the slot with three seconds remaining on a power play at 7:36. With shots even 11-11 after 20 minutes of play, the IceHogs were grasping a 1-0 lead over the Stars.
The Stars evened the score at one when Thomas Harley fired in his sixth goal of the season from the right point past Jaxson Stauber 3:13 into the middle period. Following goals 1:04 apart, first from Stars' captain Curtis McKenzie at 8:08 moments before D.J. Busdeker tied the game at 9:12, Texas and Rockford were all squared up 2-2 after two frames in Illinois. The Stars carried a 25-15 advantage in shots into the second intermission after outshooting the IceHogs 14-4 in the second frame.
The third period saw IceHogs' forward David Gust score to give Rockford a 3-2 lead at 4:58 before McKenzie struck again with his second goal of the night at 10:04 to even the score at three. McKenzie's 13th goal of the season was enough to force overtime, which also allowed Texas to extend its' point streak to 12 games.
In the extra session, Rockford moved to a perfect 5-0 record in overtimes this season after Lukas Reichel beat Khudobin with a high wrist shot from the slot off a rush at 1:11.
Picking up the win between the pipes, Stauber stopped 33 of the 36 shots he faced for Rockford. For Texas, Khudobin was handed the overtime loss to fall to 11-3-3 after making 16 saves on 20 shots.
Texas heads to Michigan next for a Friday-Saturday weekend slate against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Both games in the series are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rockford IceHogs' Dylan Sikura and Texas Stars' Ben Gleason on game night
(Todd Reicher)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023
- Reichel, Stauber Lead Hogs in OT Over Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Claims Point to Extend Streak in OT Loss in Rockford - Texas Stars
- Iowa Opens January with 5-2 Loss to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Tame Wild 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets' Point Streak Reach Eight Games, Drop Overtime to Marlies 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Series Preview vs. SJ: January 4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Carcone, Jiricek, Wolf Named AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Griffins Continue Seven-Game Homestand - Grand Rapids Griffins
- 10 January Home Games Open this Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Cleveland Monsters
- Michael Carcone Named AHL Player of Month - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hershey Rings in New Year with Pair of Weekend Games - Hershey Bears
- Special $2 Beer Wednesday Night at 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls Release Garrett Metcalf from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with TOMRA for Crunch Month - Syracuse Crunch
- Bruins Buzz - January 3 - Providence Bruins
- Pittsburgh Recalls Dustin Tokarski - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brink Activated, Lycksell Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Team up with Versiti Blood Center for Blood Drive at Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Toronto Marlies Open the New Year with Battle against Utica Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Springfield's Will Bitten Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- T-Birds' F Will Bitten Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Sign Forward Chad Yetman to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Fall Short against Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- New Year Begins with Three-Straight Home Games for Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Blues Sign G Joel Hofer to Two-Year Contract Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Florida Recalls Givani Smith - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Jumping into January - Tucson Roadrunners
- Kids Are Free Tonight as Hogs Battle Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Push Streak to Five with Win over Calgary - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Claims Point to Extend Streak in OT Loss in Rockford
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
- Dallas Recalls Forward Fredrik Olofsson from Texas
- Neil Graham Named Central Division Head Coach for 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
- Stars Finish 2022 on an 11 Game Point Streak