Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (13-13-2-2; 30 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (10-15-3-1; 24 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first game of the 2023 calendar year. The Wild have won three of four games against the Wolves this season and took a 7-0 victory at Wells Fargo Arena the last time the two teams met.

WIN MARGINS

Iowa and Chicago have faced off four times this season, but none of the teams' games have been decided by a one or two-goal margin. The Wild most recently beat the Wolves 7-0 at Wells Fargo Arena and won 5-1 and 5-2 decisions on consecutive weekends at Allstate Arena in November. Chicago's only win in the season series came by a 4-0 margin at Iowa on Dec. 3. Only three out of the 10 games in the 2021-22 season series were decided by a single goal.

WILD STREAKS

- Four Wild players enter 2023 with at least a three-game point streak

- Dakota Mermis (2-3=5), Nic Petan (2-2=4), and Marco Rossi (1-2=3) each have three-game point streaks

- Sammy Walker has recorded a point in four consecutive games (3-3=6)

WOLVES STREAKS

- Jack Drury has recorded an assist in four consecutive games (0-4=4)

- Malte Stromwall has three-game point streak (3-2=5)

- Vasily Ponomarev also has points in three straight games (2-2=4)

- Zachary Sawchenko has not lost in regulation in his last three starts (2-0-1)

