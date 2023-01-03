Brink Activated, Lycksell Returns

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced the following transactions:

Forward Bobby Brink has been activated from injured, non-roster status and has been loaned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Forward Olle Lycksell has been returned to Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia

Defenseman Kevin Connauton has been returned to Lehigh Valley following a loan to Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland

Defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Lehigh Valley to the Reading Royals (ECHL)

Brink, 21, has been recovering from off-season surgery and is now set to potentially make his Phantoms and AHL debut this weekend. He has been skating and practicing with the Phantoms since November. Brink had surgery in July to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

The former standout at the University of Denver led NCAA hockey in scoring last year with 14-43-57 in 41 games. He played in 10 games with the Philadelphia Flyers at the end of the season recording four assists. Brink was named NCHC Player of the Year and was also a Hobey Baker Award Hat Trick Finalist as well as an AHCA West First Team All-American.

A second-round selection of the Flyers (#34 overall) in 2019, Brink played for Team USA at the 2020 and 2021 World Junior Championships winning a gold medal with teammate Cam York in 2021 in Edmonton. The Minnetonka, Minnesota native scored two goals with four assists in seven games in the 2021 tournament. He made his NHL debut on April 12, 2022 for the Philadelphia Flyers against the Washington Capitals.

Lycksell, 23, has scored 5-13-18 in 19 games with the Phantoms this season. The North American rookie is second on the Phantoms in points. He has played in three games with Philadelphia this year but did not appear in game-action on this most recent recall from December 28 - January 3.

Lycksell has points in four of his last five Phantoms games scoring 1-5-6 in that stretch since December 9. He made his NHL debut on October 15, 2022 against Vancouver and then played in two more games with the Flyers during his previous recall with appearances on December 15 against New Jersey and December 17 against the New York Rangers.

Connauton, 32, was an alternate captain on Team Canada at the prestigious Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland from December 26-31. He played in three games in his first opportunity to play for his country.

Connauton has played in 23 games with the Phantoms this season. The veteran of nine NHL seasons has played in 360 career games with Philadelphia, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Columbus and Dallas. The Edmonton native has also played in 282 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Colorado Eagles, Tucson, Texas, Chicago Wolves and Manitoba.

Millman, 21, was a Round 4 selection of the Flyers in 2019. He has played in 23 games with Reading this season scoring 4-10-14. He has 25 career games with the Phantoms over the previous two seasons scoring 0-4-4.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action on Friday night at the Rochester Americans in the first of three consecutive away games. The Phantoms are back at PPL Center with a pair of games the weekend of January 13-14 taking on the Bridgeport Islanders and Syracuse Crunch.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.