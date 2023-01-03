Iowa Opens January with 5-2 Loss to Chicago

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves took a two-goal lead early in Tuesday evening's contest against the Iowa Wild and ultimately held off the visitors, taking a 5-2 win at Allstate Arena. Sammy Walker had a goal and an assist for the Wild while Joe Hicketts assisted on both Iowa goals.

Chicago opened the scoring at 6:03 of the first period when Alexander Pashin banked a shot off the helmet of Zane McIntyre (22 saves) and in from below the goal line.

The Wolves doubled their lead 2:12 later when Ryan Suzuki finished the rebound of an Alex Green shot.

Chicago carried a 2-0 lead and a 14-9 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Marco Rossi put the Wild on the scoreboard at 6:31 of the second period. Walker dropped a pass to Hicketts at the blue line, who fired a wrister that Rossi tipped past Zachary Sawchenko (27 saves).

The Wolves regained their two-goal lead at 14:33 of the second period when Noel Gunler chipped a puck behind McIntyre on the power play.

Iowa outshot Chicago 9-6 in the second period and trailed the Wolves 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Brandon Perlini extended Chicago's lead to 4-1 seven seconds into the third period. Josh Melnick forced a turnover and found Perlini in the high slot for a snapshot over McIntyre.

Walker made it a two-goal game at 12:31 of the third period on the power play. Steven Fogarty poked the rebound of a Hicketts shot under Sawchenko, and Walker shoveled it by the Wolves netminder for his second point of the contest.

Melnick closed the door for the Wolves, scoring a shorthanded empty-net goal with 2:08 remaining to seal the 5-2 victory.

Iowa outshot Chicago 29-27. The Wild and the Wolves both went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena to face the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.