Iowa Opens January with 5-2 Loss to Chicago
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves took a two-goal lead early in Tuesday evening's contest against the Iowa Wild and ultimately held off the visitors, taking a 5-2 win at Allstate Arena. Sammy Walker had a goal and an assist for the Wild while Joe Hicketts assisted on both Iowa goals.
Chicago opened the scoring at 6:03 of the first period when Alexander Pashin banked a shot off the helmet of Zane McIntyre (22 saves) and in from below the goal line.
The Wolves doubled their lead 2:12 later when Ryan Suzuki finished the rebound of an Alex Green shot.
Chicago carried a 2-0 lead and a 14-9 shot advantage into the first intermission.
Marco Rossi put the Wild on the scoreboard at 6:31 of the second period. Walker dropped a pass to Hicketts at the blue line, who fired a wrister that Rossi tipped past Zachary Sawchenko (27 saves).
The Wolves regained their two-goal lead at 14:33 of the second period when Noel Gunler chipped a puck behind McIntyre on the power play.
Iowa outshot Chicago 9-6 in the second period and trailed the Wolves 3-1 after 40 minutes.
Brandon Perlini extended Chicago's lead to 4-1 seven seconds into the third period. Josh Melnick forced a turnover and found Perlini in the high slot for a snapshot over McIntyre.
Walker made it a two-goal game at 12:31 of the third period on the power play. Steven Fogarty poked the rebound of a Hicketts shot under Sawchenko, and Walker shoveled it by the Wolves netminder for his second point of the contest.
Melnick closed the door for the Wolves, scoring a shorthanded empty-net goal with 2:08 remaining to seal the 5-2 victory.
Iowa outshot Chicago 29-27. The Wild and the Wolves both went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena to face the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
