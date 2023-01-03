Griffins Team up with Versiti Blood Center for Blood Drive at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the need for blood urgent after the holiday season, the Grand Rapids Griffins and Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will once again host a blood drive at Van Andel Arena, on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 2-7 p.m. in the banquet rooms.

Versiti is taking both advance appointments Jan. 11 and walk-ins. Please click here or call 866-642-5663 to schedule an appointment. Versiti is looking to collect 23 pints of blood and has openings for 40 registered donors.

As a reprise of their highly successful blood drive last January, the Griffins and Versiti are offering everyone who registers and attempts to donate a BOGO ticket offer to any of the following games: Feb. 15, March 1, March 22 and March 29. Donors will receive information on how to purchase their BOGO tickets after they have donated blood. Participants must be 18 years or older.

