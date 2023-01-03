Kids Are Free Tonight as Hogs Battle Stars

Rockford, Ill. - Coming off a weekend sweep of the Chicago Wolves, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Texas Stars tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. for their first contest of the New Year.

Kids get in FREE tonight as the IceHogs take on the Texas Stars! Offer valid for up to four free kids tickets (ages 14 and under) with at least one paid adult ticket. It's also our first Fiesta Tuesday of the season - enjoy $2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 18-10-1-2, 39 points (2nd, Central Division)

Texas: 19-7-3-2, 43 points (1st, Central Division)

Players To Watch

Forward Brett Seney (14G, 24A) leads the Hogs in points and assists this season while ranking second overall in the AHL with 38 points. Forward David Gust (17G, 19A) ranks second for Rockford and leads the team in goals ranking just behind Seney in overall scoring with 36 points, third most in the AHL.

Texas is led by forward Riley Barber (19G, 13A) paces the Stars in goals and points. Former IceHogs forward Tanner Kero ranks second on the Stars with 26 points and leads the team with 19 assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs rolled past the Chicago Wolves with a 6-2 win at the BMO Center on Dec. 31 to ring in the New Year. Defenseman Cooper Zech scored his first goal of the season and struck first for the Hogs in the second period while defenseman Filip Roos and forwards Brett Seney and Cole Guttman extended the lead to 4-1 at the end of the middle frame. Defenseman Alec Regula and forward Buddy Robinson piled on two more tallies in the third period to seal Rockford's victory. Mitchell Weeks turned away 19 of 21 Chicago shots to earn the win.

Take Me To The Top

Forwards Brett Seney (2nd), David Gust (3rd), and Lukas Reichel (6th) have claimed three of the top six spots for overall scoring in the AHL. Seney (14G), Gust (17G), and Reichel (13G) have combined for 44 tallies this season, scoring 38.6% of Rockford's goals so far in the campaign.

It's Showtime

Playing for the sixth time tonight, the IceHogs and Stars are the two hottest offenses in the AHL Central Division. Coming off a 6-2 win over the Chicago Wolves, Rockford has tallied 115 goals in 31 games (3.71 per game), and the Stars have marked 120 goals in 31 games (3.87 per game). Texas ranks second in the AHL in offense while the IceHogs are tied for fourth in goals per game.

Pile Them On

Six different IceHogs scored in the 6-2 win against the Wolves on Saturday. Cooper Zech, Filip Roos, Brett Seney, Cole Guttman, Alec Regula, and Buddy Robinson all lit the lamp in the explosive contest. Saturday marked the fifth time in 31 games this season in which Rockford has scored six or more goals in a game.

Phil-up The Score Sheet

In only his second game back after an injury on Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild, forward Luke Philp marked a four-point night with four assists on the avalanche of Rockford goals on Saturday. The four assists are a single game high for the IceHogs this season and the rookie forward has now marked seven multi-point games in 2022-23.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday versus the Grand Rapids Griffins. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m. 2-3 L, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5 p.m. 5-4 W, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m. 7-2 W, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 20 at Texas, 7 p.m. 1-6 L, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 21 at Texas, 7 p.m. 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

35-23-4-4

Know Before You Go - Join Us Tonight at the BMO!

Your Phone Is Your Ticket: Make sure you have downloaded the latest version of the IceHogs app to ensure that you are able to save your tickets on your phone before you arrive at the arena.

Parking: Cash will no longer be accepted at the downtown parking locations. Pre-purchasing parking is highly recommended and can be done through the IceHogs mobile app, the ABM app, or the ParkWhiz app. Once you have purchased your parking, either pre-load your license plate into the system for touchless entry or pull up the associated barcode to scan at the parking gate. See below for more detailed parking instructions.

Cashless Arena: The BMO Center is a cashless arena but cards are accepted for all purchases in the arena.

No Re-Entry Policy: Per new ASM Rockford policy, the BMO Center is now a smoke-free and no re-entry facility. Please plan accordingly as a new ticket must be purchased if you decide to leave the building.

Bag & Gameday Policy: Please read our bag and game day policies for complete information for your visit to the arena.

New Public Wifi: Part of the new upgrades to the BMO Center this year includes new WiFi to keep you connected to all things IceHogs. Once in the arena, connect to @BMO CENTER PUBLIC. No password is required.

Fansaves: New for IceHogs fans this year, the IceHogs have partnered with FanSaves to provide special offers throughout the season. FanSaves will also be where we send in-game promotional activations like the Culver's High Scoring offer, Great Clips offer for scoring the first goal, and more! To get in on the action, follow the IceHogs on FanSaves (link located on the IceHogs app).

