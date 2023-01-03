Syracuse Crunch Partner with TOMRA for Crunch Month
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with TOMRA to hold Crunch Month during January.
To help incentivize recycling, TOMRA will offer six cents on all can and bottle returns throughout January to anyone wearing Crunch merchandise.
Participating TOMRA locations include:
Teall Ave Bottle & Can Retrieval Center, 1833 Teall Ave
FM Returnables, 202 W. Seneca St.
Central City Bottle & Can Retrieval Center, 224 Chapel Dr.
Cicero B&CRC, 6195 Route 31 Unit 2
Thompson Rd Redemption, 6222 Thompson Rd.
TOMRA has over 54 bottle and can retrieval centers in New York State. Their goal is to provide a fast, friendly, and accurate place to return bottles and cans. By teaming with the Crunch, TOMRA is educating the community on the importance of recycling and helping to keep bottles and cans out of landfills and rivers.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
