Florida Recalls Givani Smith
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced this morning that they have recalled Givani Smith from Charlotte.
Smith, who was acquired via trade in exchange for Michael Del Zotto, has logged three games with the Checkers thus far.
Charlotte's current road swing continues Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Check out the Charlotte Checkers Statistics
