Toronto Marlies Open the New Year with Battle against Utica Comets
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open the new year with a game at home against the Utica Comets on Tuesday night. This will mark the third of six matchups between the two clubs. Currently, Toronto has won both previous matchups this season.
The two teams last met on December 2nd where Toronto won 4-3. Toronto currently sits in 1st in the North Division standings while the Comets sit in 3rd.
Toronto heads into Tuesday's game with a 3-2 loss against the Rochester Americans, falling to a 19-9-1-1 record. While Utica is coming off a 4-3 win over the Belleville Senators, improving to a 14-9-4-1 record. Both clubs have won four of their last five games.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who leads the team in scoring with 12 goals, and Bobby McMann who has points (2-3-1) in three straight games. On the Comets side, Graeme Clarke leads the way with 25 points (10G, 15A).
Puck drop is at 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
