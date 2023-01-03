Series Preview vs. SJ: January 4

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Jose Barracuda for a single away game on Wednesday, Jan. 4. They will play at SAP Center, and puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands eighth in the Pacific Division. Through 33 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 12-19-0-2.

Gage Quinney (11G, 11A)leads the team in goals and is tied with Sheldon Rempal (7G, 15A) for first to lead the team in scoring with 22 points. Quinney has also tallied four points (2G, 2A) in the team's last five games.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in 15 games. He holds a GAA of 2.44 and a save percentage of 0.915. Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 14 games. He holds a GAA of 2.72 and a save percentage of 0.912.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The San Jose Barracuda sit seventh in the Pacific Division with 32 games played. Through those 32 games, they are 13-18-0-1.

Andrew Agozzino leads the scoring for San Jose with 26 points (10G, 16A) this season. First-year player Thomas Bordeleau (15G, 7A) leads the team in goals.

Eetu Makiniemi, also a first-year player, has played in 16 games for the Barracuda. He has a GAA of 3.19 and a save percentage of 0.897. Aaron Dell, the other half of San Jose's goaltending tandem, has played 13 games for the Barracuda. Dell holds a GAA of 3.41 and a save percentage of 0.897.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson last faced San Jose on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at home. They defeated the Barracuda, 5-0. Brendan Brisson (0G, 3A)notched three points, while Byron Froese (2G, 0A), currently called up to the Golden Knights, recorded two goals. Ivan Morozov (1G, 1A), Pavel Dorofeyev (1G, 1A), Lukas Cormier (0G, 2A), and Gage Quinney (0G, 2A)all tallied multi-point nights. Mason Primeau (1G, 0A)and Sheldon Rempal (0G, 1A) also appeared on the scoresheet for Henderson. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 31 of 31 shots on goal to earn the shutout.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Sunday, Jan. 1, the Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 3-0, at The Dollar Loan Center. Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 25 of 27 shots.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 22 (11G, 11A)

Sheldon Rempal: 22 (7G, 15A)

Lukas Cormier: 15 (4G, 11A)

Brendan Brisson: 12 (4G, 8A)

Sakari Manninen: 12 (2G, 10A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Fans can watch Wednesday's game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.