Special $2 Beer Wednesday Night at 6:30 p.m.

January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are on Dignity Health Home ice at Mechanics Bank Arena for $2 Beer Night Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. presented by 101.5 BIG FM and Three-Way Chevrolet. Fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission.

NOTE: this is the makeup game from the previously postponed Dec. 16 matchup. Your ticket from that game is valid for Wednesday's game.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. - get here early to take advantage of the special $2 Beer Wednesday!

The Condors host the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.