Special $2 Beer Wednesday Night at 6:30 p.m.
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors are on Dignity Health Home ice at Mechanics Bank Arena for $2 Beer Night Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. presented by 101.5 BIG FM and Three-Way Chevrolet. Fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission.
NOTE: this is the makeup game from the previously postponed Dec. 16 matchup. Your ticket from that game is valid for Wednesday's game.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. - get here early to take advantage of the special $2 Beer Wednesday!
The Condors host the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings.
