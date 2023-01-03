San Diego Gulls Release Garrett Metcalf from Professional Tryout
January 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released goaltender Garrett Metcalf from a professional tryout (PTO).
Metcalf, 26 (3/5/96), appeared in a career-high five AHL games with San Diego this season, including his first Gulls win on Dec. 23 at Tucson. He posted a 5-1-0 record with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%) in six games with Utah this season. In 24 career ECHL games with the Grizzlies, the Salt Lake City, Utah native registered a 13-8-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and .916 SV%. Additionally, he earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for his performance with the Grizzlies the week of Apr. 19-25, 2021, making 51 saves on 54 shots over two games.
Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round of the 2015 draft (179th overall), Metcalf also appeared in four AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and a .882 SV%. He made 25 saves on 26 shots in his first career AHL game on Jan. 1, 2022 against Bridgeport.
The 6-4, 185-pound goaltender also split 56 NCAA games between Long Island University, Mercyhurst University and UMass-Lowell, registering a 14-35-3 record with a 3.48 GAA and a .906 SV% from 2016-21. Metcalf was a NCAA (Hockey East) Champion with UMass in 2016-17 and a NCAA (AHA) Regular Season Champion in 2017-18.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.