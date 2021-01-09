Piccinich scores lone goal in 4-1 road loss to Jacksonville

January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite a season-high 36 shots on goal, the Orlando Solar Bears (5-4-0-0) could only put one past goaltender Eamon McAdam as Orlando fell 4-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen (3-6-1-0) on Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Orlando trailed 1-0 after the first period, but Jacksonville matched its season-high with a three-goal outburst in the second frame to take a 4-0 lead and chase Clint Windsor from the net, ending his night at 12-of-16.

Michael Lackey made two saves in relief of Windsor, as J.J. Piccinich scored his second goal of the season for Orlando at 17:19 of the third period to spoil McAdam's shutout bid.

NOTABLES:

Mark Auk assisted on Piccinich's goal, giving him three assists in his first two games since joining Orlando Alexander Kuqali's assist on Piccinich's goal was his 50th career assist Peter Abbandonato recorded six shots on goal to lead the team and match season-high for shots by a player

THREE STARS:

1) Eamon McAdam - JAX

2) Brendan Warren - JAX

3) Nick Saracino - JAX

NEXT GAME: Â The Solar Bears return to Jacksonville to battle the Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.