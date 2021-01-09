ECHL Transactions - January 9
January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 9, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Adam Dauda, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Lukas Craggs, F added to Active Roster (moved from NHL/AHL Active List)
Delete Myles Powell, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve
Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley McKay, F placed on reserve
Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Jacksonville:
Add Trevor Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve
Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)
Rapid City:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Add Shawn Boutin, D activated from reserve
Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve
Delete Peter Quenneville, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
South Carolina:
Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)
Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add J.C. Brassard, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brent Gates, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D/F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Goaltender Jake Kupsky - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Ink Fourth-Year Defenseman J.C. Brassard - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 9, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Preview: January 9, 2021 Utah at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Fuel, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 9, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, January 9 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Allen Forces Rubber Match with Game Two Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Beat Rapid City to Even Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Oilers Top Utah in Overtime Thriller - Tulsa Oilers
- Greenville Extends Point Streak to Five in High Scoring Tilt - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.