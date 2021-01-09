ECHL Transactions - January 9

January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, January 9, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Adam Dauda, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Lukas Craggs, F added to Active Roster (moved from NHL/AHL Active List)

Delete Myles Powell, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Joe Sullivan, F activated from reserve

Add Cedric Lacroix, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley McKay, F placed on reserve

Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Jacksonville:

Add Trevor Hamilton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Add Shawn Boutin, D activated from reserve

Delete Adam Carlson, G placed on reserve

Delete Peter Quenneville, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Spinozzi, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

South Carolina:

Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/9)

Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add J.C. Brassard, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brent Gates, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D/F placed on reserve

