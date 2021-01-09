Point Streak Pushed to Six Straight in Weekend Finale

January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits extended their season-high point streak to six consecutive games in a 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday night to the Indy Fuel. The Swamp Rabbits finished the week with three straight overtime defeats, earning three of six possible standings points.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the Swamp Rabbits drew first blood for their fifth straight game. At 17:21 of the middle stanza, Max Zimmer backhanded a perfect feed from beneath the goal line courtesy of Liam Pecararo. Samuel Jardine earned the secondary helper for his eighth assist of the season and ninth point in 10 games.

Greenville possessed a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes and a 27-19 shot advantage. The Bits fired 20 shots on frame in the second period to set a new single-season high for most shots in a period.

The Rabbits added breathing room at 6:10 of the third period. Matt Wedman jammed home a second chance opportunity at the near post past Indy goaltender Dan Bakala to double his team's lead. Late in the third period, the Fuel pulled Bakala in favor of the extra attacker, and the move paid dividends for Indy. Matt Marcinew scored at 17:37 to cut Indy's deficit to 2-1, and Spencer Watson found the equalizer with a 6-on-5 blast from the right circle at 18:46.

Overtime was required for the second consecutive night between the Swamp Rabbits and Fuel, and again Indy came away with the overtime winner. At 1:48 of sudden-death, Marcinew received credit for directing the rebound of a Nic Pierog shot into the net past Bits goaltender John Lethemon.

Final shots on goal totaled 37-30 Greenville. The Rabbits finished the night 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Greenville's record shifts to 3-3-3-1 and remains level at .500.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will turn their sights forward to a three games in three nights stretch beginning on Friday, January 15. The Swamp Rabbits will battle the South Carolina Stingrays on back-to-back nights in Charleston on Friday and Saturday. Greenville will conclude the weekend with a 3:05 p.m. Sunday matinee against the Jacksonville Icemen at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Ticket information is available online at SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.