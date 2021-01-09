Stingrays Sign Goaltender Jake Kupsky

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Saturday that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Jake Kupsky on a standard player contract.

Kupsky, 25, joins the Stingrays from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) where he has appeared in four games this season while compiling a record of 3-1-0 alongside a goals-against average of 2.61 and a save percentage at .912.

Last year in his rookie season, Kupsky had two ECHL stints with the Idaho Steelheads and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In eight combined games between the two clubs, the Waukesha, Wisconsin native went 4-2-1 with a goals-against of 2.14 and a 0.921 save percentage.

Formerly a 7th round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Draft (193rd overall), Kupsky began his pro career with the Ice Flyers and led the SPHL in both GAA (1.84) and save percentage (.933) after his first 14 games.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound netminder played four seasons in the NCAA at Union College and earned a 23-22-5 record in 59 career games along with a 2.86 GAA and .900 save percentage. He was recognized on the All-ECAC Hockey Third Team after the 2017-18 season and was named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List prior to 2018-19.

