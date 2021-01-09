Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, January 9 at 6:05 PM

Wheeling Nailers vs. South Carolina Stingrays

Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays are looking to complete a sweep of the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum after a 4-2 victory in the teams' first meeting in over two years Friday. SC's fifth victory of the season has the Rays in second place in the South Division with 12 points. The Nailers began their week-long trip to the state of South Carolina on Wednesday with an overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Stingrays have continued to shine defensively, allowing just 2.13 goals per game which ranks as the best in the ECHL. South Carolina finished as the best defensive team in the league in 2019-20, allowing only 2.37 goals per game. Both Wheeling and SC have struggled on the power play, with Wheeling converting on 11.1% of their opportunities while the Rays have just one PP goal so far this season. SC has fared much better on the penalty kill however, posting a success rate of 87.5% which ranks fifth in the league.

Scouting the Nailers: Wheeling has a record of 2-4-3-0 after their first nine games of the 2020-21 season. Five of their matchups have come against the only other team playing in the Central Division, the Indy Fuel, from which the Nailers have earned only one win and two overtime losses. A retooled roster has many more offensive weapons for Wheeling this season, led by forwards Michael Joly (2g, 4a) and Michael Pelech (5a). Rookie attackers Felix Robert (5g, 1a) and Matt Alfaro (3g, 3a) are tied for the team lead in scoring with Joly. On the blue line, former Greenville defenders Chad Duchesne and Dylan MacPherson have each appeared in all of the club's nine games, while rookie Shane Kuzmeski leads the back end with three points (1g, 2a) in just five contests. In net, goaltender Shane Starrett has played seven games already this season which has him leading the ECHL in minutes played (437). He also ranks fifth in saves with 187 and has a goals-against average of 3.30 along with a save percentage at 0.886.

