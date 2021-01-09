Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City

Allen Americans (7-3-0-0; 14 pts) at Rapid City Rush (2-7-0-0; 4 pts)

The Allen Americans and Rapid City Rush meet tonight for the fifth time this season. The Americans own a 3-1 series lead after last night's 4-2 victory. Allen is 3-2-0 on the road this season. Watch tonight's game on FloSports Hockey and listen on Americans 24/7.

Last Game vs. Rapid City:

Corey Mackin scored two goals on Friday night, his fourth and fifth goals of the season, to lead the Americans past the Rapid City Rush 4-2 at Rushmore Civic Center. The Americans scored the last four goals of the game, including an empty-net, shorthanded goal late in the third period.

Worth Noting:

Allen Americans forward Joshua Lammon has scored in back to back games, and becomes the first player in team history to score a shorthanded goal in consecutive games.

About Allen:

The Allen Americans are tied for the second most points in the league with 14. The Americans are 3-2-0 away from home this season. They are 5-1-0 when scoring the first goal this year. Jesse Mychan was named the ECHL Player of the Month on Tuesday. Corey Mackin has four points in his last three games (3 goals and 1 assist).

About Rapid City:

Rapid City is 1-7-0 in their last eight games. The Rush are 2-2-0 this season at home. Jack Suter leads the team in points with six (2 goals and 4 assists). Avery Peterson took over the team lead in penalty minutes last night with seven total, and 13 for the year.

Final Thoughts:

Tyler Sheehy's eight-game point streak came to an end on Friday night. Sheehy is tied for the team lead in assists with eight.

CJ Motte's start last night was his first since December 19th. Motte has won his last two games. Both his wins this season have come against Rapid City.

Joseph Garreffa has points in seven of his last nine games. His four-game point streak came to an end on Friday night. He leads all rookies in points with 11.

ALLEN:

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 3-2-0-0

OVERALL: 7-3-0-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 7

Assists: Tyler Sheehy, 8

Points: Joseph Garreffa, 11

+/-: Matt Register, +9

PIM: Zane Franklin, 28

RAPID CITY:

HOME: 2-2-0-0

AWAY: 0-5-0-0

OVERALL: 2-7-0-0

Last 10: 2-7-0-0

RAPID CITY TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Avery Peterson, 3

Assists: Mark Auk, 5

Points: Jack Suter, 6

+/-: Eric Israel, +3

PIM: Avery Peterson, 13

