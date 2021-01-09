ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Greenville's Greg Meireles and Frank Hora have each been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of their actions in ECHL Game #52, Greenville at Indy, on Jan. 8.

Meireles is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for his actions at 18:37 of the second period.

Hora is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his boarding infraction at 3:51 of the third period.

Both players will miss Greenville's game at Indy tonight (Jan. 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

