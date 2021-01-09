Indy Takes Home Fifth Overtime Win in Eight Games
January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Hosting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the second half of back to back games, the Indy Fuel entered Saturday night looking for their third straight win. Indy would see two late goals from Matt Marcinew and Spencer Watson before going to overtime for their third straight game.
Opening the game with an early chance off the post from Peter Krieger, the Indy Fuel out-shot the Swamp Rabbits 10 to 7. Each team would have a chance on the power play but neither team would have a chance to score on the man advantage, sending the teams to the locker room tied at zeros.
After Greenville controlled the majority of the action through the first half of the second period, Indy eventually caught up to the Greenville and put pucks on goaltender John Lethemon, who would hold off the Fuel. Outshooting the Fuel 20 to 9 in the second period, Fuel goaltender Dan Bakala had his hands full. With two minutes left in the period, Greenville's Max Zimmer got loose in front of the Fuel net and backhanded a shot past Bakala, sending the Swamp Rabbits into the locker room leading 1-0.
Six minutes into the final period, Greenville's Matt Wedman attempted a wraparound on Bakala then jump on his own rebound and beat the Fuel goaltender to give the Swamp Rabbits a 2-0 lead. Indy would break the scoreless drought when Matt Marcinew put home a rebound to give the Fuel their first goal of the game. Seconds later with an empty net, Spencer Watson fired a slap shot past Lethemon to send the game to overtime.
It would only take two minutes into overtime before Nic Pierog tapped home a rebound to give Indy their third straight win and a fifth overtime win in eight games.
Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.
