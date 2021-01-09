Americans Beat Rapid City to Even Three-Game Series

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Rapid City Rush on Friday night by a score of 4-2, in front of a crowd of 3,182 at Rushmore Civic Center.

Corey Mackin scored twice for Allen on Friday night, his fourth and fifth goals of the season. The second Mackin goal was originally credited to Matt Register, but later changed to Mackin.

For the second game in a row the Americans scored a shorthanded goal, and for the second game in a row it was Josh Lammon delivering the goods. Lammon scored late in the third period on a shorthanded, empty-net goal.

"This was a complete team win for us tonight," said Americans forward Joshua Lammon. "It wasn't a great start, but we finished strong. C.J Motte was great in his return to play."

The Americans look for the series win on Saturday night at 8:05 pm CST. The Americans return home on January 15th, 16th and 17th against the Wichita Thunder.

