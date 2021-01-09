Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 9, 2021

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Orlando Solar Bears

January 9, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #5

Referee: Andrew Bruggeman (#25) Linesmen: Brady Fagan (#89) & Killian Mcnamara (#90)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockeyTV

**Tonight's Game is Sold Out**

About Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL South Division match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Orlando Solar Bears. Tonight the Icemen will look to snap a three-game winless streak in front of a socially-distanced sold out crowd. The Solar Bears enter tonight's game riding high after a 4-3 home victory over the Florida Everblades last night.

Series History: Tonight's game marks the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Orlando claimed the first meeting of the season on December 29, with a 3-2 overtime victory at the Amway Center. Orlando also leads the All-Time series 26-5-1-0.

About the Icemen: Forward Nick Saracino leads the Icemen with six points (3g, 3a)....forward Ara Nazarian saw his three-game point streak snapped on Wednesday in Estero... However, Nazarian still leads the Icemen with three goal....The Icemen penalty kill remains one of the stingiest in the ECHL at 92.1-percent, good for second best in the league.

About the Solar Bears: Orlando's Ryan Lohin is third with a 50.0 percent shooting percentage (5-for-10)....Orlando has shown the ability to lock down games and protect leads heading into the third period of games this season The Solar Bears are 4-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 15, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Faith & Family Night! Ticket packages are available that include an opportunity to meet Tim Tebow and receive autographed memorabilia by Tebow.

