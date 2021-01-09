McAdam's 35 Saves Guide IceMen to Win over Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Goaltender Eamon McAdam stopped 35 of 36 shots to help guide the Jacksonville Icemen to a 4-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears. Jacksonville scored first on the power play. Following a faceoff win, the Icemen worked the puck across to Joel Messner who teed off a slapshot that ripped past Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor for the game's first marker.

In the second period, the Icemen exploded for three goals. Brendan Warren gave the Icemen a 2-0 when he jammed at a loose puck in front past an outstretched Windsor.

Later in the period, Nick Saracino, delivered a shot from the slot that was inititally stopped by Windsor, but the rebound jumped to Mike Szmatula who wristed it home on the rebound to make it a 3-0 lead.

Just 32 seconds later, newcomer Pascal Aquin made it a 4-0 contest just before the second break.

In the third, Orlando managed to spoil the shutout bid by Icemen Goaltender Eamon McAdam with a late goal by J.J. Piccinich, but McAdam orchestrated a stellar outing, stopping 35 of 36 shots on the night, as the Icemen go on to defeat the Solar Bears 4-1.

The Icemen back on home Ice on Friday, January 15 against Orlando for Faith & Family Night. The night offers several ticket packages that includes a chance to meet and receive autographed items from Tim Tebow.

