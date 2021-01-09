Wichita Holds off Mavericks for First Home Win
January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. (Jan.9) - Wichita came into the game on Saturday night seeking its first win at home this season and accomplished that task, holding off Kansas City, 2-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Evan Weninger was outstanding in the third period, claiming his first win of the season and stopping 21 shots. Stefan Fournier and Gordie Green provided just enough offense as the Thunder earned their fifth win of the year.
Green scored early in the first as he came off the rush and put a shot off Sean Bonar. The puck popped up in the air and landed just inside the right post to make it 1-0. Kansas City was awarded a two-man advantage with just under eight minutes to go in the frame. They tied the contest as Jacob Graves and Chantz Petruci were called for minor penalties. Brodie Reid beat Weninger from the left circle to equal it at one.
In the second, both teams had some quality scoring chances on end-to-end rushes. Fournier popped home a pass from Anthony Beauregard to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead.
Kansas City was given another two-man advantage early in the third, but Weninger was up to the task. He made several key saves, including one on Bryan Lemos where he got caught out of the net, put his stick along the ice and stopped the puck from going in. Kansas City pulled Bonar with 1:40 left and had a brief six-on-four advantage. The Thunder defense held the fort and skated away with a 2-1 win.
Green tallied his first goal since New Year's Eve and his fourth of the season. Anthony Beauregard added his third point of the week with an assist. Vincent Desharnais added one as well, giving him four assists in his last three games.
The Thunder closes a three-in-three at home tomorrow against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. Buy tickets here.
