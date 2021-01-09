Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Fuel, 7:05 PM

January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (3-3-2-1) at Indy Fuel (7-1-0-0)

January 9, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #10 | Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Chad Fuller (76), Christopher Williams (62)

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

LAST TIME OUT:

Greenville and Indy dropped the puck on back-to-back meetings last night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The Swamp Rabbits set a new season-high for most goals scored in a game, but ultimately dropped a 6-5 overtime decision. Greenville began their slug fest early with Greg Meireles scoring unassisted only 2:24 into the game. Indy countered to erase 1-0 and 2-1 first period deficits before Nick Poehling had the last laugh for the Rabbits with a marker at 9:21 in the opening frame. The Fuel struck for a pair early in the second period to grab a 4-3 advantage, but Liam Pecararo scored for the Upstate at 9:19 to knot the score at 4-4. Spencer Watson converted on a 5-on-3 power play goal only 28 seconds into the third period for Indy, but the Rabbits counter punched with Bachman's second goal of the night at 14:29. In sudden-death overtime, former Swamp Rabbits forward Matt Marcinew finished a 2-on-0 breakaway to complete the scoring line.

BACHMAN WITH A PAIR:

Karch Bachman tallied his first professional multi-goal game last night with strikes in the opening and final period. At 6:32 of the first period, Bachman turned on his jets and raced up ice shorthanded to create a breakaway opportunity. In all alone, Bachman scored on Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun to provide his team at 2-1 advantage. Down 5-4 late in the third period, Bachman converted once again to force overtime and help extend his team's point streak to five games. On the power play, Bachman received the final touch of a double redirect at the net front alongside fellow forward Garrett Thompson. Bachman is the third Swamp Rabbit to score two goals in a game this season, joining Ben Finkelstein and Brendan Connolly.

PECARARO HITS PAYDIRT:

Liam Pecararo scored his first goal of the season at 9:19 of the second period to bring Greenville even at 4-4. With both team skating 4-on-4, Pecararo and line mate Greg Meireles won a puck battle along the end boards, and Pecararo wrapped to the net front and fired a shot into the cage. Ryan Zuhlsdorf recorded the secondary assist on the play for his first professional helper. In nine games this season, Pecararo has registered four points (one goals, three assists). The Canton, Massachusetts native led Greenville in goals during his 2019-20 rookie season with 23 markers in 39 games.

MEIRELES RISING:

Swamp Rabbits rookie forward Greg Meireles scored the first of an eventual combined 11 goals last night and later assisted on Pecararo's strike. In his first seven professional appearances, Meireles has averaged a point per game (two goals, five assists), and is his team's second highest point producer. Among all ECHL rookies, Meireles in third in the league in assists and tied for fifth in points. The 22-year-old played parts of the last five seasons with the OHL's Kitchener Rangers and finished his major junior career with 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 48 games in 2019-20.

POINT STREAK REACHES FIVE:

In nine games this season, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have already accomplished a feat never reached in the 2019-20 season. Greenville's standings point last night stretched their current point streak to five games (2-0-2-1). In 2019-20, the Bits season-best point streak of four games was reached from Nov. 9, 2019-Nov. 16, 2019 (3-0-0-1) and late replicated from Jan. 15, 2020-Jan. 20, 2020 (4-0-0-0). Greenville's last five game point streak came in the 2018-19 season from Dec. 22, 2018-Jan. 5, 2019 (3-0-0-2).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.