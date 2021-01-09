IceMen Bolster Defensive Unit with the Addition of Trevor Hamilton
January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Trevor Hamilton.
Hamilton, 25, joins the Icemen after recording 20 points (4g, 16a) in 45 games played last season in Austria with Graz EC. During the 2018-19 season, the 6-0, 195-pound blueliner collected 14 points (5g, 9a) in 28 games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) while also logging three points (1g, 2a) in 17 contests with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.
Hamilton competed in four collegiate seasons split between Miami University (OH) and Penn State University, totaling 60 points (12g, 28a). The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan resident was named the BIG-10 Defensive Player of the Year, as well as named a BIG-10 First Team All-Star during the 2017-18 season.
The Icemen are back at home tonight (January 9) against the Orlando Solar Bears. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. The game is sold out.
---
The Icemen have opened the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Trevor Hamilton with the Grand Rapids Griffins
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2021
- IceMen Bolster Defensive Unit with the Addition of Trevor Hamilton - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - January 9 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Goaltender Jake Kupsky - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Ink Fourth-Year Defenseman J.C. Brassard - Tulsa Oilers
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 9, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Grizzlies Preview: January 9, 2021 Utah at Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Fuel, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen, January 9, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Nailers, January 9 at 6:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Allen Forces Rubber Match with Game Two Win - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Beat Rapid City to Even Three-Game Series - Allen Americans
- Oilers Top Utah in Overtime Thriller - Tulsa Oilers
- Greenville Extends Point Streak to Five in High Scoring Tilt - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.