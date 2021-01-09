IceMen Bolster Defensive Unit with the Addition of Trevor Hamilton

January 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release









Defenseman Trevor Hamilton with the Grand Rapids Griffins

(Jacksonville IceMen) Defenseman Trevor Hamilton with the Grand Rapids Griffins(Jacksonville IceMen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Trevor Hamilton.

Hamilton, 25, joins the Icemen after recording 20 points (4g, 16a) in 45 games played last season in Austria with Graz EC. During the 2018-19 season, the 6-0, 195-pound blueliner collected 14 points (5g, 9a) in 28 games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) while also logging three points (1g, 2a) in 17 contests with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hamilton competed in four collegiate seasons split between Miami University (OH) and Penn State University, totaling 60 points (12g, 28a). The Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan resident was named the BIG-10 Defensive Player of the Year, as well as named a BIG-10 First Team All-Star during the 2017-18 season.

The Icemen are back at home tonight (January 9) against the Orlando Solar Bears. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. The game is sold out.

---

The Icemen have opened the season with limited capacity seating. The best way to ensure your seats is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.