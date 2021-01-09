Oilers Top Utah in Overtime Thriller

TULSA, OK- The Oilers remain undefeated in 2021, defeating Utah 3-2 in overtime at the BOK Center on Friday.

The goaltenders stole the show in the opening 20 minutes, with neither netminder allowing a goal. The toe-to-toe period ended 0-0, with both goalies making nine saves apiece.

Jack Badini got the scoring started with his first professional goal 2:46 into the middle frame. Badini escaped the penalty box, streaking into the zone before beating Peyton Jones five hole to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Charlie Gerard tied things just 1:13 later, tapping home a tertiary chance in front of Olle Eriksson Ek. Tulsa's captain Adam Pleskach restored the Oilers' lead at the 6:25 mark, batting the puck out of the air and over the shoulder of Jones, bringing the game to 2-1. Pleskach's goal was his second of the season, and it was a power-play tally - the Oilers' third of the season.

Utah would not exit the game without a point. Cedirc Pare leveled the game with the last goal of regulation, a howitzer from the right circle at the 7:24 mark of the final regulation frame. Utah outshot Tulsa 11-4 in the final period, but Eriksson Ek stood tall, stopping 10 of 11 shots.

Tulsa began overtime on the power play, but didn't manage to find the back of the net. A sharp-angle shot from Matt Lane bounced off Bryce Kindopp, who was crashing the net, beating Jones 3:08 into the three-on-three overtime. Kindopp's goal was the first of his professional career.

Tulsa had outshot their opponents in every game until tonight, narrowly missing their seventh-consecutive shot advantage 28-26. It was the second-straight game the Oilers had the first goal of the game.

The Oilers continue their three-in-three home stand with a 7:05 p.m. start against the Utah Grizzlies. Tulsa will close out the weekend series with a 4:05 p.m. matinee game on Sunday.

