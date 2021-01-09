Grizzlies Preview: January 9, 2021 Utah at Tulsa

Utah Grizzlies (4-1-1, 9 points) at Tulsa Oilers (3-3-0-1, 7 points)

January 9, 2021 | 6:05 PM | Game #7 | BOK Center

Referees: Eric Krasnichuk (# 18)

Linesmen: Dan Kovachik (# 61), Chuck Schamel (# 97)

Where to See and Hear the Game

You can catch every game on Flohockey.TV, the new home for ECHL.TV. The games can also be heard on Mixlr, the new broadcast home for Grizzlies hockey.

Watch Live: https://www.flohockey.tv/

Listen Live: https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies

Tulsa, Oklahoma - It's the 2nd of a 3 game series between the Grizzlies and Oilers. Utah went 5-1 against Tulsa last season, including a 2-1 record at BOK Center. Returning forward Joe Wegwerth scored 3 goals against Tulsa on December 27th, 2019, a game Utah won 6-1.

Last Night

Tulsa defeated Utah 3-2 in overtime. Grizz got a 2nd period goal from Charlie Gerard, his 3rd of the season. Gerard leads the team with 28 shots on goal. Cedric Pare tied the game at 2 in the third period for his 2nd of the season. Utah outshot Tulsa 28 to 26. Tulsa had averaged 36.7 shots per game coming into play last night. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 23 of 26, while Tulsa's Olle Eriksson Ek saved 26 of 28. In overtime, Tulsa's Bryce Kindopp scored the game winning goal 3:08 in. Jack Badini and Adam Pleskach also scored for the Oilers.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

The Grizzlies are first in fewest shots allowed per game at 28.17. Utah also has the number 2 power play unit in the league at 21.7 % (5 for 23). Utah is tied for 2nd in the league in shorthanded goals with 3. Ian Scheid is tied for the league lead for goals among defenseman with 3.

Next Homestand

Utah hosts the Kansas City Mavericks on January 15th and 16th at 7:10 pm and on January 18th at 5:10 pm. Capacity is limited to 1800 with masks required and social distancing. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

This Week's Transactions

The Grizzlies signed forward AJ White, who was the captain of the Idaho Steelheads for the past 2 seasons. It's White's 5th full professional season. Last season White had 15 goals and 26 assists in 61 games for Idaho. White played in all 72 regular season games and had 16 goals and 35 assists in the 2019-20 season.

On January 7th the Grizzlies added Matthew Boucher to the roster and he made his professional debut on Friday night. Boucher played the last 2 seasons with the University of New Brunswick and scored 31 goals and 29 assists in 57 games and was a +32 over the 2 year span. In the QMJHL he had 3 great seasons for the Quebec Remparts from 2016-2018. He is the son of Philippe Boucher, who played in 748 games in the NHL and ended his career with the 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Grizzlies released forwards Jared Pike, Brayden Gelsinger and defenseman Edwin Hookenson.

Grizzlies Played Someone Other Than Rapid City

The Grizzlies had played Rapid City for 7 straight games, dating all the way back to the last 2 games of the 2019-20 season on March 6th and 7th. Utah played the Rush 5 times to start the 2020-21 season. Originally the schedule had Tulsa playing at Utah on December 18th and 19th but the series was postponed to a later date that is still to be determined. Last night was the first time since February 29th, 2020 where the Grizzlies are playing someone other than Rapid City. In total it had been 314 days. The last game against someone other than RC was a 4-0 loss to the Idaho Steelheads on leap day.

Many Contributed to Grizzlies Sweep Last Week

The Grizzlies swept Rapid City in a 3 game sweep last week. Utah won 6-3 on December 31st behind 2 goal performances from Joe Wegwerth and Ian Scheid and a 1 goal and 2 assist game from Jack Jenkins. On New Year's Day Utah got a game winning goal from Scheid with 4:59 left in regulation to win 4-3. January 2nd saw Yuri Terao score on a Rush turnover 1:32 into the third period to lead Utah to a 3-2 win.

It was a great weekend for former Notre Dame teammates Joe Wegwerth, who had 3 goals and 1 assist and was a +3 for Utah and Jack Jenkins, who had 3 goals and 2 assists and was a +5. It was a great weekend for Ian Scheid, who had 3 goals and 1 assist. Those were his first 3 professional goals as the rookie from Minnesota State-Mankato had a solid weekend. Pat Cannone had 1 goal and 3 assists on the weekend and Matt Abt, Trey Bradley and Diego Cuglietta each had 3 points to contribute to the sweep.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White,

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Parker Gahagen, Peyton Jones.

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Tim Branham - 253 wins over 7 + seasons. The winningest coach in team history.

Assistant Coach: Ryan Kinasewich - 4th season as assistant coach. He's the franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists and points.

Equipment Manager: Matthew Schwegmann - 2nd season in Utah, 3rd in ECHL and 4th professionally.

Athletic Trainer: Collin Lee: First year Grizzlies trainer.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 4-1-1

Home record: 3-0.

Road record: 1-1-1.

Streak: Lost 1. Standings points in 5 straight.

Goals per game: 3.67 (4th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.00 (5th).

Shots per game: 33.50 (5th).

Shots against per game: 28.17 (1st).

Power Play: 21.7 % - 5 for 23 (2nd).

Penalty Kill: 81.0 % - 17 for 21 (10th).

Record When Scoring First: 2-1. Utah has scored first in three of the first five games.

First Goal

Win

Loss

Utah Grizzlies 3 1

Opposition 2 0

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Joe Wegwerth (4)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (6)

Points: Cuglietta (7)

Plus/Minus: Alex Lepkowski, Matt Abt (+5)

PIM: Joe Wegwerth (18)

Power Play Points: Wegwerth/Scheid (3)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (28)

Shooting Percentage: Ian Scheid (23.1 %) Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cuglietta, Wegwerth, Scheid, Terao (1)

Wins: Peyton Jones (3)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.933)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.01).

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 9 6 7 0 0 22 Utah Grizzlies 82 66 53 0 201

Opposition 3 9 5 1 0 18 Opposition 52 65 48 4 169

