Oilers Ink Fourth-Year Defenseman J.C. Brassard

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Saturday the signing of defenseman J.C. Brassard.

Brassard, 25, joins Tulsa after spending last season with tonight's opponent, the Utah Grizzlies. The blueliner appeared in 35 games for the Grizzlies, collecting three goals and nine assists for 12 points. Brassard also registered a +2 rating and 24 PIM. Prior to his time in Utah, Brassard played for Greenville and South Carolina, playing in a combined 46 games, compiling 19 points (4G, 15A).

"JC has a lot of experience at our level," head coach Rob Murray said. "He is an all around defenseman, and he can contribute as well with an offensive punch. "

The 5'11, 181 lbs. defenseman played his collegiate hockey at Union College, joining the team the year after their 2014 National Championship. During his time with the Dutchmen, Brassard scored 52 points (8G, 44A) in 135 games. He finished his college career with a +18 rating.

The Scituate, MA native played high school hockey at Noble & Greenough School, compiling 71 points (17G, 54A) in 82 games. Brassard captained the team his senior season.

