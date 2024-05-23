Philadelphia Union Sign Goalkeeper Andre Blake to New Multi-Year Contract

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Andre Blake to a new, multi-year contract. The only three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year will be under contract with the Union guaranteed through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

"Since joining the team, Andre has been a foundational piece to the club's achievements," said Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner. "He has shown himself to be one of the best goalkeepers in North America, and along with his proven sporting value, has taken on a leadership role both on and off the field. His guidance will play an important role in the further development of our young players and the team's success. We're happy to have reached an agreement to keep him here in Philadelphia."

Blake, 33, signed with the Union in 2014 when he was selected by Philadelphia first overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, the first goalkeeper ever to be taken first overall in the history of the event, and has been an integral part of the Union's success since then. On August 26, 2023, Blake set a club record for most MLS appearances, surpassing defender Ray Gaddis with 222 appearances. In 2022, Blake led the league with 15 shutouts and the Union conceded the fewest goals ever (26) in a 34-game MLS season to reach their first MLS Cup final. In 2020, with Blake anchoring the defense, he led the Union to their first Supporters' Shield victory.

In his ten years with the club, Blake holds the Union's all-time records in games played, games started, minutes played, saves, and clean sheets. Additionally, Blake set single-season records for saves (118 in 2018) and wins (14 in 2018). During his Union career, Blake has racked up 73 clean sheets while maintaining a 1.23 GAA. His exceptional skills have earned him the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award three times, named to the MLS All-Star squad four times, and has been nominated twice for an ESPY award for Best Major League Soccer Player. His efforts both on and off the field earned him the 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award, presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and the team or sport in which they excel.

Internationally, Blake is a stalwart for the Jamaican national team, earning 75 caps and 26 clean sheets. He was awarded the CONCACAF Gold Cup Golden Glove and named to the Best XI in the 2017 tournament. In 2021, he helped Jamaica reach the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. In 2023, Blake made seven appearances, including four during the Gold Cup, where Jamaica reached the semifinals before falling to Mexico. In 2024, he led Jamaica to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.

TRANSACTION:â¯Philadelphia Union sign goalkeeper Andre Blake to a new contract on May 23, 2024.

