Sounders FC to Face Sacramento Republic FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 9

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC pregame lineup

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC pregame lineup(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - U.S. Soccer today announced that Sounders FC is traveling to face USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on Tuesday, July 9 at Heart Health Park. U.S. Soccer also announced today that all remaining matches in this year's tournament will be streamed live for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The winner of the Seattle-Sacramento match will host the Semifinals against the winner of LAFC and New Mexico United.

Sounders FC defeated Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday evening at Starfire Stadium. After the visitors took an early 1-0 lead, Alex Roldan equalized via a second-half penalty kick before Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, making his first start for the First Team via Short-Term Loan, scored a late winner to send the Rave Green through to the Quarterfinals.

MLS Season Pass will broadcast the final seven matches of the tournament, including the Quarterfinals (July 9-10), Semifinals (August 27-28) and Final (September 25), guaranteeing soccer fans around the world unparalleled access to these pivotal, action-packed matches.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - the oldest continuous soccer competition in the United States and the third-longest domestic cup competition globally - is open to all United States Soccer Federation (USSF) affiliated teams. With its four Open Cup titles, Sounders FC is tied with the Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City for the most titles among MLS clubs. Maccabi Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel FC hold the record with five wins apiece, but neither club is active any longer. In 2011, Sounders FC became the first team since 1968 to win three consecutive U.S. Open Cup championships.

Seattle returns to MLS regular-season action with a road fixture against St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 25 at CITYPARK (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The Rave Green then return home to host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, May 29 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.